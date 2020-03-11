Every Woman Floyd Mayweather Has Been in a Serious Relationship With

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. is probably best known for his undefeated record as a boxer, competing mostly in the lightweight divisions. Currently, his record is 50-0, winning every professional match he's competed in.

But while Floyd has been lucky in the ring, he's a little less lucky with the ladies. Floyd has been known to date and hook up with many women since the start of career, though the man still remains unmarried. Here's a list of all of his serious girlfriends over the years.