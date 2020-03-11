We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
floyd-1583962594521.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Every Woman Floyd Mayweather Has Been in a Serious Relationship With

By

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. is probably best known for his undefeated record as a boxer, competing mostly in the lightweight divisions. Currently, his record is 50-0, winning every professional match he's competed in.

But while Floyd has been lucky in the ring, he's a little less lucky with the ladies. Floyd has been known to date and hook up with many women since the start of career, though the man still remains unmarried. Here's a list of all of his serious girlfriends over the years.

gallienne-1583960206888.png
Source: Instagram