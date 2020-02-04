Colby Covington Challenging 50 Cent to a Boxing Match Is an Expert Move in Troll-Promotion

When it comes to "troll promoting", no one has really done it better than Colby, who was a grinding, in your face, wrestle-based fighter who wasn't really known for putting on dazzling spectacles inside the octagon. Sure, he was winning matches and he had a never-say-die mentality that helped serve a lot of MMA grapplers.

The trouble is, he wasn't all that exciting. He wasn't throwing spinning elbows from the clinch like Jon Jones, or pulling off crazy dodge-to-KO punches like A. Silva.