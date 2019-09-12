50 Cent's New Girlfriend Is Attending Law School While Running Her Own Business

At the premiere of Power’s sixth and final season on August 20, executive producer and star 50 Cent introduced the world to his new girlfriend, Jamira Haines. Unsurprisingly, the brunette beauty is significantly younger than the rapper (make that 20 years younger), but she also happens to be a successful trainer and fitness influencer, who has over 250k followers on Instagram.

After doing a little internet stalking on the 24-year-old, we have to say, we’re impressed with her determination and drive. Could she be the woman who finally convinces 50 Cent to settle down? Here’s what we know about her.

50 Cent’s new girlfriend, Jamira Haines, acknowledged the duo’s relationship on social media. The model shared a few pictures from the red carpet following the couple’s public debut, and in an Instagram story, she thanked fans for their support.

Source: Instagram

"I love how y’all are happy that I’m happy, that’s love!" she wrote. "Some of it might be fake but it’s the thought that count[s]. I see y’all comments!! Can’t get to all but thank you." A few days later, Jamira posted a pic with her arm around a man whose back was to the camera. In a comment, 50 Cent confirmed, "Yes, the f--k it is me." The media mogul was last linked to stylist Nikki Nicole after dating celebs such as Chelsea Handler, Ciara, and Meagan Good.

Jamira designs her own activewear. Along with publishing workout guides and offering one-on-one fitness training, Jamira sells exercise gear on her website. "Performance wear does not need to be boring or gaudy. We stand by our products," she writes.

Source: Instagram

"Every fabric goes through rigorous testing including for comfort, durability, and dye transfer. We will continue to focus not only on beautiful and comfortable women's clothing but also on the purpose and the desire to innovate technical gear."

Though she quit modeling to focus on her CubanFit business, Jamira recently told fans that she’s thinking about returning to her roots. "Modeling was ok & it paid well I just wasn’t happy doing it," she admitted. "I don’t have a passion for it — I just know I have potential!" Well, dating an A-lister worth over $100 million should help her land jobs if she wants them.

Jamira is an aspiring corporate lawyer. The New Jersey native is currently earning her law degree at Rutgers University, and 50 Cent couldn’t be prouder. "Just make sure you have my money by Monday because I have new lawyers around here no bulls--t. LOL," the entrepreneur captioned a photo of Jamira on social media.

Source: Instagram