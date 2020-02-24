We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-to-chelsea-handler-1582577736075.jpg
Source: Getty

Chelsea Handler Was Afraid of Going Back to Stand-Up for a Long Time

By

In 2017, Chelsea Handler made Netflix history as the first-ever talk show host to have an evening special canceled and completely removed from the platform. 

Despite it being one of the few shows led by a female host, Chelsea became the subject of controversy for its brazen treatment of issues like discrimination, racism, and systematic injustice before it was taken off air completely. So, what's happened to Chelsea Handler since then? 

Here's what's happened to Chelsea Handler in the past few years.

According to Vanity Fair, Chelsea was canceled after just two seasons for the problematic ideas it platformed — and for its failure to resonate with viewers. 

In response, the comedian plunged herself into activism, using her public status to generate new conversations about privilege, wealth, power, and race. Instead of cracking a few of her trademark jokes, Chelsea set out to fight against social inequality. 