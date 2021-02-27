Chelsea Handler Casually Dated 50 Cent After She Was Seeing an Animal Planet Star

During an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, she told them that she went on a date with Bobby Flay —and that was it. “I did not date Bobby Flay; I went on a date with Bobby Flay, one time,” she admitted. But apparently, he didn't even cook for her during their said date, so did it even count?!

She did not pursue a relationship with Bobby, and she is currently single.