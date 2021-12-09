Jennifer Lawrence Is Back in a New Netflix Movie and Ya Know What, We Missed Her!

Sometimes you really feel like you connect with someone within the first five minutes of meeting them. Jennifer Lawrence always seemed like she was that kind of person, the kind who would be sharing a disturbing accidentally pooped her pants story moments into your first chat. That might sound gross, but that's friendship, baby! Fortunately, she's back in the new Netflix movie Don't Look Up, but where has she been? Why did Jennifer Lawrence take a break from acting? Let's get into it.