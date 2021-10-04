A Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Was Seen at a Rally Protesting Restrictive Abortion Bans

In September 2021, a representative for Jennifer exclusively confirmed to People that the Hunger Games star was expecting her first child with husband and art gallery director Cooke Maroney .

While Jennifer and Cooke have kept their relationship relatively private, they were first linked to each other in 2018. Jennifer's fans learned even more about her mystery man when she gushed about him while speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast Naked with Catt Sadler in June 2019. Jennifer told Catt that he was "the greatest human being I've ever met," adding "he really is, and he gets better," she said.

A few months later in October 2019, the pair tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.