Late Rapper King Von's Estate May Be Gearing up to Release a New Posthumous Album

Official information regarding a new full-length King Von album is still pretty scarce at the moment. Rumors began popping up online of a Von release towards the end of the summer and in October 2021, Lil Durk's DJ, DJ Bandz, tweeted, "All these albums droppin wack af.... Von album #4thQuarter."

Beyond that tweet, no official confirmation of an album release has been provided. There is also no set release date for the project, but going off of DJ Bandz, it will arrive before the end of 2021.