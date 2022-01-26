Slim Jxmmi Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years

And as success can sometimes come with controversy, Rae Sremmurd is no exception. From Swae Lee’s relationship troubles playing out on social media to Slim Jxmmi’s recent arrest, the brothers haven’t been able to keep their noses clean. And since Slim Jxmmi’s arrest is centered around an alleged assault, social media users have become intrigued to learn more.

First off, what is Slim Jxmmi’s net worth? Here’s what we know.