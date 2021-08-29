Rapper YFN Lucci Is Still Incarcerated But Maintains His Innocence

Fans were devastated when rapper and musician Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci , was arrested in January 2021. Rayshawn turned himself in to the police after a warrant for his arrest was issued in December 2020, charging him for a shooting that had occurred, in addition to "aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity," BBC reports .

After the rapper was released on bond in February, he has landed in hot water again. In May 2021, YFN Lucci was sent to jail along with 12 others in a 105-count indictment.

Why is he in jail? And is there a possibility of his release? Here's everything we know.