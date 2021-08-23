Kanye West and Drake: The History of Their Feud, Explained

Odds are that if you're a fan of Kanye West , Drake , or both, you're very aware of the beef between the two that has boiled throughout the last few years. Whether it be subliminal disses in songs, directly addressing one another on social media, or the slew of other ways the two have come at each other, one thing is for certain: There is some bad blood between two of rap's biggest superstars.

Now, with Kanye gearing up to release his next studio album, "Donda," and Drake seemingly doing the same with his next project, "Certified Lover Boy," the beef has been reignited — and, for better or worse, it's producing some pretty wild results already. So, why exactly are the two beefing? Here's a breakdown.

Many fingers were pointed at frequent collaborator Kanye, who was close with Drake for years prior to Drake and Pusha's beef. Although this was never confirmed, it set the tone for their relationship going forward.

Then came "The Story of Adidon" on May 28, 2018, Pusha's response track to Drake, which claimed Drake hid his son from the world, as well as attacked Drake's family and associates. This release raised questions about who could have given Pusha such sensitive information.

The Canadian superstar decided to begin taking aim at Kanye at this time as well, releasing "Duppy Freestyle" and "I'm Upset" as a response to "Infrared," both of which referenced Kanye and Pusha and his grievances with them.

Drake and Pusha T's beef has been long documented, extending as far back as 2011, but Kanye's involvement in it all can be traced to the release of "Infrared," a track from Pusha that doubled down on all of his negative claims about Drake over the years.

The beef became fairly tame for a while, but then the 'Donda' rollout began.

Aside from a few subliminal messages during feature verses as well as some since-deleted tweets from Kanye, the beef largely went quiet for a while after that. Little was heard of their feud between 2019 and 2020, and as 2021 unrolled, things seemingly shifted toward friendliness. Industry insider Karen Civil tweeted that the duo actually made amends. However, the peace was short-lived, and the beef hit the public consciousness again right after Kanye's first listening party for "Donda."

Source: Getty Images Kanye West and Steven Smith

Article continues below advertisement

Frequent Kanye collaborator Consequence tweeted, "We looking for @Drake drop date. @THEREALSWIZZZ Line It Up!!! #DropYaLo," seemingly insinuating that Kanye was looking to line his release up with "Certified Lover Boy." Six days later on July 30, 2021, Drake responded to this claim, saying during his radio show, "'Certified Lover Boy' on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way."

Things only became more heated from there. Kanye seemingly responded to Drake's claims on "Donda," teased during his second listening party, rapping, "Move out of the way of my release / Tryna get me off my Qs and Ps / Why can’t losers never lose in peace?" A few days later, members of both artists' camps got into it in the comments of an Instagram post, with another Kanye collaborator, Don C, calling Drake's new shoes "Plan B," causing Drake's friend Chubbs to respond with, "See us outside."

Article continues below advertisement

The true boiling point of the current iteration of their beef emerged on August 21, 2021, when Drake's feature on Trippie Redd's new album was shared to streaming platforms and the rapper took aim at Kanye again. This time, Drake quipped "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s--t for me, it’s set in stone" on the song "Betrayal," which seemingly set Kanye off.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Jesus Is King" rapper didn't take this lightly, responding via a since-deleted Instagram post of a text thread allegedly aimed at Drake, which shows Kanye's text reading as follows: "I live for this. I’ve been f----d with by nerd ass jock n----s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you." He then followed that up with another since-deleted post in which he exposed what appeared to be Drake's home address, taking the beef to a level it has never reached before.