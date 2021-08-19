Kanye West Is Hosting Another 'Donda' Listening Party, This Time in Chicago

Although it may usually seem like a drawn-out hassle to purchase anything that Kanye releases, the way to go about attending his listening parties has remained as relatively straightforward as most (in-demand) concerts. Fans looking to be in attendance at the August 26, 2021, show hosted at Soldier Field, dubbed "Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience," need only to queue up on Ticketmaster just as they would for any other show.

The event page, which can be found here , states that tickets will go on sale via the distributor on August 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST. Like the other listening parties that he has hosted in the last few weeks, it's likely that the first round of tickets to be sold will be to Soldier Field season ticket holders, with more general release tickets being made available as the afternoon goes on.

Ticketmaster is advising potential buyers to arrive at the site 10 minutes prior to the posted release time so that they can enter the queue and be in a better position to secure the tickets they'd like.

For the events held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, tickets typically ranged from about $20 to $80 for general seats, although nothing has been confirmed by Kanye or the venue with regard to pricing for this particular show.