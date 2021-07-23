Kanye West Has Launched His Album, but Where Can Fans Actually Listen to It?

Among the many things that can be said about Kanye West , it's certainly true that he keeps his own schedule. "Donda", Kanye's latest record, was supposed to be released on July 23, but as of this writing, fans are still a little bit confused about where they can actually find it. There are plenty of people eager to hear "Donda" , but they don't know where they can stream it.

Although the listening party gave fans a chance to be the first to hear Kanye's new album, it didn't exactly deliver in any other regard. Still, given that "Donda" has yet to debut on any streaming platform, it seems like attending the live stream may have been the only way to hear it at all, at least for now.

Kanye debuted the album at an Apple Music live-streamed listening party. The live event was held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was filled to the brim with 42,000 people . The event was also live-streamed, but both remote and in-person viewers were forced to wait for almost two hours for Kanye to show up. Once he did, the album was played, and Kanye walked around the stage listening to all 48 minutes. Then, without saying a word, he left.

The live stream was through Apple, but the album itself is still not available on the platform. For now, it seems that the album is almost impossible to listen to. That may change, but July 23 was the scheduled release date, and so far "Donda" is a no show. Kanye is well-known for tinkering with his records up until the last moment, and even for making changes to some of them after they've been released to the public.

Is "Donda" on Tidal?

"Donda" is not yet available to stream on Tidal, although it may be at some point. The album was originally expected to be widely available after it was released, but now that the album has failed to materialize, it's unclear what the planned release strategy will be.

If it is eventually released, "Donda" will be Kanye's 10th album and his first since it was announced that he and Kim Kardashian would be getting a divorce. Kanye's recent headlines have had little to do with his musical career, and more to do with the end of that marriage, as well as controversial comments he's made about slavery and a run for the presidency that many took seriously.