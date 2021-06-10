RZA Is "Super Excited" for the Release of Kanye West's 10th Studio Album (EXCLUSIVE)

A collaborative friendship that has stood the test of time, RZA and Kanye West have worked together on some hugely successful tracks over the years. With a shared discography spanning multiple albums, singles, and various interpolations, Kanye has made it clear since his early days in rap that he is a huge fan of Wu-Tang Clan, and RZA specifically. Likewise, RZA has taken a huge interest in Kanye's music and worked with him on two of his most famous works.

Even when Kanye received some bad press for his relationship with former President Donald Trump, RZA stood firmly by his side and vouched for his character. Now, as the enigmatic artist is seemingly gearing up to release his 10th studio album, RZA has a few thoughts about it — and Kanye himself — that he shared exclusively with Distractify.

RZA on Kanye's new album: "We're going to get a treat." but the release date remains up in the air.

Fans of Kanye are well aware of his larger-than-life persona, and that often translates into the rollouts for his albums. Of course, it has been almost two years since the release of "Jesus Is King," the artist's last full-length project and the one that marked his transition away from making secular music, and listeners are hungry for new material. Luckily, friend and collaborator RZA shared a little bit of insight with Distractify on the album and Kanye's process.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

When asked about his excitement regarding the notion of a new album, RZA said, "Yeah! I’m super excited, I had a chance to pop up in the studio a couple of times, and I’m super super excited." Kanye has largely been working out of his Cody, Wyo. home, dubbed West Lake Ranch, since 2018. Over that time, he has flown many collaborators out to the massive property. The ranch has become something of a creative hub for his Yeezy brand to test new ideas ranging from footwear to future home designs.

On his friend and "Watch the Throne" collaborator's process, RZA laughed and said, "We know his art, you know what I mean? When he starts painting, we’re going to get a treat out of that." There has been no release date set for the forthcoming album, which has been named both "God's Country" and "Donda: With Child" at different points in time. Nonetheless, with his recent Gap collaboration kickoff and "West Day Ever" on June 26, 2021, only time will tell if Kanye provides what fans are pining for.

