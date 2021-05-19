Following His Divorce From Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Is Looking for an 'Artist'

According to a source speaking with Page Six, Kanye is looking to date someone who better understands him after his relationship with Kim. Apparently, the rapper wants to be “with an artist and a creative person,” explaining that it's so “they can speak the same language to each other.”

Prior to marrying Kim in 2014, Kanye had relationships with models Chanel Iman and Amber Rose, and he was engaged to designer Alexis Phifer in 2006.