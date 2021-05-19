Following His Divorce From Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Is Looking for an 'Artist'By Joseph Allen
May. 19 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Now that the long romance between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has come to an end, both Kim and Kanye are free to date other people. Rumors have already begun swirling around Kanye, and he's even spoken out about the kind of person he wants to be in a relationship now that he is leaving the world of the Kardashians.
Kanye wants to date an 'artist' after Kim.
According to a source speaking with Page Six, Kanye is looking to date someone who better understands him after his relationship with Kim. Apparently, the rapper wants to be “with an artist and a creative person,” explaining that it's so “they can speak the same language to each other.”
Prior to marrying Kim in 2014, Kanye had relationships with models Chanel Iman and Amber Rose, and he was engaged to designer Alexis Phifer in 2006.
Kanye's photo with Candace Owens sparked romance rumors.
Thanks in large part to his unwavering support for Donald Trump, Kanye has become a controversial figure in the world of politics. More recently, Kanye has been ensnared to the world of politics thanks to photos of him and Candace Owen, the conservative firebrand known for making controversial claims. Some believe the photos of the two of them mean that a romance is in the offing, but that isn't actually the case.
In fact, the photos that were recently posted online aren't even from a recent encounter. Instead, they're from a meeting that took place in 2018, when the two met to discuss Blexit, an organization focused on criminal justice reform that also supports the police and stands in sharp opposition to Black Lives Matter. Candace and Kanye have similar politics, but there's no evidence to suggest that they've met since 2018.
Kim and Kanye's marriage fell apart in public.
Neither Kim nor Kanye appears to be currently dating anyone as they continue to work through their divorce. Regardless of their current relationship status, though, there's been plenty of attention paid to the end of their marriage as it played out publicly. Reports suggest that the marriage really began to fall apart following Kanye's TMZ interview in which he suggested that slavery was a choice.
An episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was explicitly focused on the trouble in their marriage, with Kim acknowledging that Kanye was feeling neglected following the birth of their third child. More than a year after that episode aired, Kim and Kanye had a fight on camera over her Met Gala outfit, which he believed was too revealing.
In addition to the personal fractures in their relationship, Kim and Kanye also began to diverge politically. Kanye found religion, and reevaluated his position on issues ranging from public displays of nudity to abortion. Kim meanwhile, was still doing nude photoshoots and was openly supporting Planned Parenthood. Their lifestyles no longer made any sense together, and it ultimately proved to be a wedge that the couple couldn't overcome.