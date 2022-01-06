Kanye West's Rumored Girlfriend, Julia Fox, Is a Modern-Day Polymath — What's Her Net Worth?

The first celeb couple of 2022? According to a growing number of fans, the title could easily go to Ye (fka Kanye West) and Julia Fox, the actress, writer, and podcast host who rose to international fame with Uncut Gems.

Ye and Julia grabbed dinner at Carbone, Miami Beach, Fla., on Jan. 2, 2022. They were papped again on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after attending an adaptation of Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre, New York. What's Julia's net worth?