Kim and Kanye's Divorce and the End of 'KUWTK' Mark the End of Two Eras

Although the flagship series spawned shows like Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, E! won't be airing a similar show once KUWTK is officially off the air. Instead, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner will be making content exclusively for Hulu .

What that means for future reality TV for the family remains to be seen. They could be creating reality TV shows with other projects on the platform. Overall, though, it's also good news for fans, because even though Kim and the rest of the fam will soon be off E!, they clearly aren't going far.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.