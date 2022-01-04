Kanye West Is Said to Be Working on His First Sequel Album, "Donda 2" — When Can We Hear It?By Kori Williams
Jan. 4 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
After what seems like forever and a day of hype surrounding Kanye West's album "Donda," fans finally got to listen to it, and it's been certified gold. Now, the lyrical genius that is said to be back in the studio working on his next project: "Donda 2." But when is the release date? Considering that the first album came out in late August 2021, we may have to wait some time before the sequel comes out.
When is the "Donda 2" release date?
There's no release date given for "Donda 2" yet, but music executive Steven Victor told Complex that Ye is currently working on the sequel, which Steven referred to as Kanye's "new masterpiece." But it's not clear if Kanye will stick with the current name or if he's got other plans in mind. If he does, this will be the first time that the artist will have made a follow-up to an already existing project.
On top of that, the timeline for the original "Donda" album may be an indication of when we can expect its successor. We know that the release date for that album was pushed back multiple times from the original one: July 24, 2020. He had tweeted and deleted the tracklist and held multiple listening events for it. And when it was published, Kanye said it was done so against his will.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye said, "Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail 2 from being on the album."
And let's not forget that even after "Donda" was released, the tracklist changed multiple times. From the original list of songs he tweeted, only a handful were available on the final project.
Then, after the album went live, two songs were taken off that had features with Chris Brown and KayCyy Pluto. But the latter was eventually put back on. Kanye also changed up the sound on four songs, according to Newsweek: "God Breathed," "Come to Life," "Jail pt. 2," and "Junya."
If this is any indication, we could be waiting for "Donda 2" for a while with lots of ups and downs in between.
How many albums has Kanye West not released?
If there's anything we know about Kanye, it's that he's pretty serious about his craft and not every project he works on sees the light of day. In fact, up to now, there are reportedly 10 unreleased albums that he's worked on over the years including "Cruel Winter," "Good Ass Job," "Love Everyone," "So Help Me God," "Turbo Grafx 16," "Watch the Throne 2," "Yandhi," and "Yeezus 2." Plus, there was that collaboration with Drake called "Wolves" that will probably never happen now. Who even remembers that Donda: With Child movie?
And none of this accounts for the fact that Kanye wasn't the one who announced "Donda 2." So not only is it possible that we could never hear about the project from him, it's also possible that we'll never hear it. Another stroke of inspiration could hit him at any moment and it would be like this sequel was never even a thought.