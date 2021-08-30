Kanye West Dedicated His Latest Studio Album, "Donda," to His Mom

Donda lost her life after undergoing several surgical procedures. It's understood that she received a liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast reduction surgery before her death. Some believe that a pre-existing health condition, coronary artery disease, also contributed to the tragedy.

Kanye has been open about his experiences with bereavement. In an interview snippet cited by Us Weekly, Kanye claimed that he sacrificed his mom on his quest to success.

"If I had never moved to LA she'd be alive," Kanye said in a 2015 interview with Q magazine, per Us Weekly. "I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears."