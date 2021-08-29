Kanye West Fans Have Only One Unanimous Problem With ‘Donda’: Its Censored

Whenever Kanye West drops an album, people pay attention. It doesn't matter if it's a widely-panned collection of gospel songs or an album with a cover that looks like it was conceived in MS paint, folks are always stoked to see what the rapper/producer/clothing mogul has cooked up in the lab.

It's why thousands of people flocked to listening parties for his forthcoming "Donda" album, which finally dropped on August 29, 2021. But there's one question fans have about the collection of songs: why is it clean?

Why is only the clean version of "Donda" available?

Usually, whenever an album is released, it's either concurrently dropped with both clean and explicit versions, or the uncensored one comes out first and is shortly followed by a more radio-friendly iteration. But it looks like the opposite is the case for "Donda" as fans have complained that they've only been able to get their hands on the clean version of Kanye West's 10th studio album.

There hasn't been any official word as to why the album is currently only available in a filtered version but that hasn't stopped a myriad of different theories on the internet as to why this is the case. "Kanye West dropping a clean version of 'Donda' at 8 am on Sunday because church starts on Sunday morning is the most Kanye West thing ever," one person tweeted before another added, "Kanye is still trolling, he only released the clean version of 'Donda.'"

Donda is clean because it’s Sunday morning. The explicit version is coming I’m sure. But this is classic Kanye — FirstHoodKage FKA Hendew (@firsthoodkage) August 29, 2021

kanye is still trolling, he only released the clean version of donda — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) August 29, 2021

Kanye West dropping a clean version of Donda at 8am on Sunday because church starts on Sunday morning is the most Kanye West thing ever — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) August 29, 2021

Generally speaking, Kanye West devotees believe the man is a genius and that even his "misses" were intentional acts of artistic expression. Then there's the other camp of individuals with their particular ideas of Kanye West's artistic merits.