Kanye West Finally Drops “Donda” — See Who’s Featured on the Album

Music journalists are still working on their reviews for “Donda,” but some have already spotlighted standout tracks from the album after scoping out leaks or attending one of Kanye’s listening events.

Chicago Sun-Times’ Selena Fragrassi, for example, hailed “No Child Left Behind” as “one of the more promising tracks” from the release, while HipHopDX’s Josh Svetz said “New Again” marks “a self-aware moment for Kanye where he seems to grasp the concept of being imperfect despite his high self-worth.”