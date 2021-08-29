Kanye West Finally Drops “Donda” — See Who’s Featured on the Album

Kanye West Finally Drops “Donda” — See Who’s Featured on the AlbumBy Dan Clarendon
Aug. 29 2021, Updated 11:24 a.m. ET
Rapper Kanye West finally released “Donda,” his tenth studio album, on streaming services on Sunday, Aug. 29, weeks after he started previewing his new music at listening events — and more than a year after the release date he once announced on Twitter. (At least the new album is a long one: “‘Donda’ is an hour and forty minutes,” one fan tweeted. “This isn’t an album. It’s a movie.”)
And the “Donda” tracklist is brimming with features, as high-profile and up-and-coming artists alike bolstering most of the album’s 27 tracks. “Including crooners and melodic rappers such as Kid Cudi, Roddy Ricch, Vory, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, and Don Toliver allows the ethereal production to flourish,” HipHopDX’s Josh Svetz wrote after hearing leaks from the album.
Here are all the features on “Donda.”
According to the Genius track listing for “Donda,” Kanye brings on featured performers in 23 out of the album’s 27 tracks, only going solo on “Believe What I Say,” “Heaven and Hell,” “Come to Life,” and “Jesus Lord, Pt. 2.”
- Sylveena Johnson is featured on “Donda Chant.”
- Francis and the Lights and Jay-Z are featured on “Jail.”
- Vory is featured on “God Breathed.”
- Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti are featured on “Off the Grid.”
- Lil Baby and The Weekend are featured on “Hurricane.”
- Baby Keem and Travis Scott are featured on “Praise God.”
- Lil Durk and Vory are featured on “Jonah.”
- Fivio Foreign, Lil Yachty, and Rooga are featured on “Ok Ok.”
- Playboi Carti is featured on “Junya.”
- Vory is featured on “24.”
- Young Thug is featured on “Remote Control.”
- Dan Toliver and Kid Cudi are featured on “Moon.”
- Ariana Grande and The World Famous Tony Williams are featured on “Donda.”
- Conway the Machine, KayCyy, and Westside Gunn are featured on “Keep My Spirit Alive.”
- Jay Electronica, The LOX, and Swizz Beatz are featured on “Jesus Lord.”
- Chris Brown is featured on “New Again.”
- Pop Smoke is featured on “Tell the Vision.”
- Sunday Service Choir is featured on “Lord I Need You.”
- Roddy Ricch and Shenseea are featured on “Pure Souls.”
- Sunday Service Choir and Vory are featured on “No Child Left Behind.”
- DaBaby, Francis and the Lights, and Marilyn Manson are featured on “Jail, Pt. 2.”
- Rooga and Shenseea are featured on “Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”
- Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign are featured on “Junya, Pt. 2.”
Critics are already naming some of the best songs on “Donda.”
Music journalists are still working on their reviews for “Donda,” but some have already spotlighted standout tracks from the album after scoping out leaks or attending one of Kanye’s listening events.
Chicago Sun-Times’ Selena Fragrassi, for example, hailed “No Child Left Behind” as “one of the more promising tracks” from the release, while HipHopDX’s Josh Svetz said “New Again” marks “a self-aware moment for Kanye where he seems to grasp the concept of being imperfect despite his high self-worth.”
And Rolling Stone’s Mustafa Abubaker gave props to the tracks “Jesus Lord” and “Lord I Need You,” saying the former “finds [Kanye] delivering one of the more impressive verses of his career” and the latter “features his most honest verse about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.”