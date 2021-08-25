Kanye West Reportedly Filed a Motion in California to Legally Change His Name

Be it a polarizing shoe release or a presidential run, Kanye has proven time and time again that he is a master of drumming up attention around his name.

At this point, virtually everything Kanye West does is met with some level of media scrutiny. Ever since he came into the spotlight in the early 2000s, the rapper has been faced with both praise and criticism for most of his actions.

The latest bit of news surrounding the star actually focuses on just that: his name. Reports are emerging that the Atlanta-born artist has filed to legally change his name, which has predictably provoked divisive reactions among fans. So, is Kanye actually changing his name? Keep reading for a breakdown of everything we know.

Did Kanye West change his name? He asked a Los Angeles court to legally change his name to "Ye."

Per official court documents obtained by TMZ, it appears that the billionaire artist is indeed looking to legally change his name. He is asking a Los Angeles court to grant him permission to make the switch from Kanye Omari West to simply "Ye." Although the name change has not officially been granted by a judge yet, there seems to be no reason as to why it wouldn't. In California, the only reason a court would deny a name change would be if the change was meant to help someone commit fraud.

In the documents shared by the publication, Kanye wrote that the name change was for "personal reasons" and gave no further elaboration to the court. However, devout fans of the artist aren't shocked by the move, considering that Kanye has gone by just "Ye" on numerous occasions throughout his career.

Article continues below advertisement

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Take "Ye," Kanye's eighth studio album, released in 2018, which bears the same name he is filing to legally change his to. Back in June of 2018 during an interview with Big Boy, Kanye opened up about what the name "Ye" means to him and gave some context into the biblical significance it holds in his mind.

Article continues below advertisement

"I believe 'Ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible," he explained during the interview. "In the Bible, it means 'you.' So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from being Kanye which means 'the only one' to just 'ye,' just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything! Now I'm just more of a reflection of who we are, this being."

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

On an early unreleased version of "Selah," a song off of his 2019 album "Jesus is King," Kanye raps in part about how he feels about his name and the evolutions it has gone through over the years. "Kanye gave up the West / Kanye to Yeezy / Maybe just Ye / F--k a slave name," he raps. From these lines alone, it can be inferred that the idea of changing his name is not a new one, and that he wants to get rid of his last name too, which he refers to as his "slave name."