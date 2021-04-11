Kid Cudi Wore a Dress For ‘Saturday Night Live' Performance, and Viewers Swooned

Cudi is hardly the only famous guy to get dolled up to shake off gendered fashion expectations. British singer Harry Styles wore a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue ’s December 2020 issue , for example. “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away,” the One Direction alum told the magazine. “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

“You just have to believe in yourself, you know,” Jaden, then just 18, told Nylon in 2016. “The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I’m going to keep not caring. … In five years, when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won’t get beat up and kids won’t get mad at him. It just doesn’t matter. I’m taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren’t expected before my time.”