Chris Brown Starts Beef With Kanye West After His Verse Was Cut From a "Donda" Track

It's pretty excruciating whenever something you've worked ridiculously hard on ends up on the cutting room floor of a major production. Heck, I'm still salty that the editing team on Ghost Hunters left out an amazing interaction I had in Thibodeaux, La., but I realize that final cut is out of my hands.

So while I understand the frustration Chris Brown has since his verse on "New Again," a track on "Donda," was cut, I don't think potentially beefing with Kanye West is the right way to go about it.