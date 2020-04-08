No Matter How Hard They Try, There's No Replacing Jason Hawes on 'Ghost Hunters'

For eight seasons, Jason and Grant explored haunted buildings together on the supernatural docuseries — so naturally, the latter’s sudden exit eight years ago left viewers rattled.

"It is with mixed emotion that I am announcing my departure from the cast of Ghost Hunters," Grant, 45, said at the time. "While paranormal investigating has always been and will remain a passion for me… I have made the decision to leave the series in order to focus on other aspects of my personal life."

The Rhode Island native added, "I will deeply miss working with Jason and the rest of the dedicated investigators and crew that have become like family, and I wish them all the best as they continue to follow their passion and realize the vision of TAPS. I will also miss interacting with our wonderful fans worldwide."