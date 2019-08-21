Former 'Ghost Hunters' Investigator Kris Williams Isn't Haunted by Her Paranormal Reality TV Past

Fans are excited for A&E's highly anticipated Ghost Hunters reboot. The paranormal reality show originally aired on Syfy from 2004 to 2016, but it's getting a new life (and a mostly new cast) on August 21. Original cast member Grant Wilson will be back for the reboot, but Jason Hawes will not be on board. Another fan favorite, Kris Williams, is noticeably absent from the revival of the series. So where is Kris Williams of early Ghost Hunters fame now? Here's what you should know.

Former Ghost Hunters star Kris Williams now lives in Australia. Kris Williams was an investigator on Ghost Hunters from 2007 to 2011. She was also part of Ghost Hunters International from 2008 to 2012. Since walking away from the franchise, she moved to Australia and started a travel and lifestyle blog. Kris also launched a YouTube channel and is active on social media. You can follow her on Twitter @KrisWilliams and Instagram @kriswilliams81.

Does Kris still do paranormal investigations outside of the show? In a blog posted to her website in May 2019, Kris confirmed that she is no longer active in the paranormal investigation community. "Unlike other investigators – investigating was not something I was into my whole life," she explained. "It was not a love or a passion. My family always enjoyed sharing odd stories we experienced over the years and had an open mind – but I didn't live for the paranormal."

Kris filmed her last show in October 2011 and attended her last Ghost Hunters event in 2016. She wrote that since then, she "tagged along on one investigation with a friend...for fun." She's more interested now in history and genealogy.

Why did Kris leave Ghost Hunters? In a 2015 interview with the Bennington Banner, Kris said that an incident involving a cast member cutting herself in a bloodletting ritual led to her quitting the show. "SyFy is amazing. I honestly couldn't say that enough," she clarified. "But this never should have happened. The production company should have known better... It just backfired. Ratings for this show took a nosedive after this episode."

Would Kris ever come back to Ghost Hunters? In a 2015 YouTube video, Kris said she gets asked this question all the time. "Will I be returning to Ghost Hunters? The answer to that question is no," she said. "Plain and simple, I don't want to. I don't want to go back." "That may sound horrible, but it's not meant to be," she said. "There's a lot of positive things that came out of Ghost Hunters. I got to work with friends, I made new friends, I got to travel... but I also did a lot of growing."

