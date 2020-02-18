'Ghost Hunters' Is Back for Season 2 With "Indisputable Evidence of Life After Death"By Sara Belcher
Paranormal fans and those who enjoy scaring themselves can rejoice: The Ghost Hunters reboot is coming back for Season 2. The trailer, which just dropped, gives us an exhilarating sneak peek at some of the ghost activity we'll get to see this season.
The cast and crew from Season 1 are back for another round of paranormal locations and even more jump-scares and spooky moments. It promises to be more exciting than the last — so much so you'll want to sleep with the lights on.
The Season 2 trailer is spookier than ever before.
Not only does the opening 10 seconds of the trailer give off some intense Blair Witch vibes, but the paranormal moments showcased make a pretty convincing argument that this season is like never before.
The one-minute teaser reveals a completely out-of-the-way town experiencing paranormal activity, an entire room full of people who claim to have experienced something supernatural, and more than one person-shaped shadow caught on camera.
"The team seeks out forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown," the description reads. "Despite mysterious and unnerving warnings from locals, the Ghost Hunters face their fears and stay on mission: to help people confront terrifying paranormal encounters that have shaken them to their core."
Facing the ghosts of these remote towns is bound to include not only some great supernatural activity but some great backstory as well.
This season, the cast “heads into uncharted territory to be the first to investigate reports of paranormal phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Their journey takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain."
If you're trying to watch this trailer in the dark, we recommend you turn on some lights.
When does 'Ghost Hunters' Season 2 premiere?
If you're already itching to get a look at this season, don't worry, because you won't have to wait much longer to see the two-hour season premiere.
The first episode is set to drop on A&E on April 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. After the two-hour premiere, the show will resume its usual, one-hour episodes airing Wednesday nights.
Is 'Ghost Hunters' real?
If you haven't been tuning in to the show (and our resident cast member's take on the locations the show visits), then let us reassure you that the show definitely showcases some real paranormal activity each episode. If the previous season's expeditions weren't enough to convince you, then this season surely will.
The locations visited this season give off some very impressive haunted vibes, and the evidence the team finds while hunting backs up their claims.
The evidence this season is so compelling, the show is calling it “indisputable evidence of life after death.” If we weren't convinced that ghosts are out there, we sure will be after this season.
