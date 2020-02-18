We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
ghost-hunters2-1582065925071.jpg
Source: A&E

'Ghost Hunters' Is Back for Season 2 With "Indisputable Evidence of Life After Death"

Paranormal fans and those who enjoy scaring themselves can rejoice: The Ghost Hunters reboot is coming back for Season 2. The trailer, which just dropped, gives us an exhilarating sneak peek at some of the ghost activity we'll get to see this season. 

The cast and crew from Season 1 are back for another round of paranormal locations and even more jump-scares and spooky moments. It promises to be more exciting than the last — so much so you'll want to sleep with the lights on.

The Season 2 trailer is spookier than ever before.

Not only does the opening 10 seconds of the trailer give off some intense Blair Witch vibes, but the paranormal moments showcased make a pretty convincing argument that this season is like never before.

The one-minute teaser reveals a completely out-of-the-way town experiencing paranormal activity, an entire room full of people who claim to have experienced something supernatural, and more than one person-shaped shadow caught on camera.