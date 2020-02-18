'Ghost Hunters' Is Back for Season 2 With "Indisputable Evidence of Life After Death"

Paranormal fans and those who enjoy scaring themselves can rejoice: The Ghost Hunters reboot is coming back for Season 2. The trailer, which just dropped, gives us an exhilarating sneak peek at some of the ghost activity we'll get to see this season.

The cast and crew from Season 1 are back for another round of paranormal locations and even more jump-scares and spooky moments. It promises to be more exciting than the last — so much so you'll want to sleep with the lights on.