DaBaby Apologizes for Bizarre Comments About HIV and Gay Men During Live Concert

In recent years there has been a lot of discussion regarding homophobia in rap and hip-hop culture. From shows like The Boondocks commenting on the phenomenon with the tale of Gangstalicious as early as 2005, to Lil Nas X responding to homophobic comments himself in 2021 , it's a topic that's being discussed more and more.

While the hip-hop community has seemed to embrace gay artists more in recent years, it's always a bad look when prominent performers make remarks many decry as hate speech, like DaBaby's recent comments at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

What homophobic comments did DaBaby make?

During his Rolling Loud set on July 25, the rapper said (per Pitchfork): "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up." He then went on to say, "Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d--k in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up!"

DaBaby further clarified his comments by stating this his gay fans haven't contracted HIV/AIDS because they aren't "nasty gay n---as [or] junkies." Following criticism, he later took to Instagram on July 26 to clarify: "I wasn't going on a rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called, 'cause I'm a live performer. I'm the best live performer."

DaBaby did eventually apologize for his comments on July 27, tweeting: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies." This came around the time the clothing company BoohooMan announced that it would no longer be working with the rapper: "boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form," the company posted on July 28.

We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.



- boohooMAN



2/2 pic.twitter.com/lyfGTsXTc6 — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 28, 2021

DaBaby further expanded on his comments in a series of tweets, stating that his words were "digested wrong" before saying that "any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off black rappers' influence on the culture" can "keep yo money next time."

I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March.✊🏾



I told you y’all digested that wrong 🤷🏾‍♂️but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed.



Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT 😂 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

DaBaby did receive some blowback from his Twitter comments from fans, with some stating that the rapper was using racial injustice as a "gaslighting tool" and that he was attempting to save face by diverting attention from his comments at Rolling Loud by insinuating the outcries against him were a form of racism.

& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture.



Keep yo money next time

us “NIGGAS” human too.#GodBless — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

