Lil Nas X Has Been Clapping Back at Naysayers Who Are Upset About His Same-Sex Kiss

The 2021 BET Awards was one of the biggest nights in entertainment that served the culture. With artists like Queen Latifah getting her flowers to Darnella Frazier (the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd) being recognized for her heroic efforts, it was a night to remember. And Lil Nas X also sprinkled his magic on the stage and ended up making history in the process.

With a memorable performance of the hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) , the rapper shocked the world with an onstage, same-sex kiss. And while his performance has received a mix of favorable and harsh reviews, fans have one question in mind: Who did Lil Nas X kiss? Get comfortable as we give you the 4-1-1.

The patriarchy really is responsible for the nonsense. Good on Adam & Lil Nas X for never backing down. https://t.co/csYPocNtJM

Others believed that his kiss should not have been part of the performance. And as you can imagine, social media users have been going back and forth with one another ever since.

Tons of fans praised the singer, including Pose star MJ Rodriguez who was seen giving Lil Nas X a standing ovation after his performance. On Twitter, the LGBTQ community came out in droves to celebrate Lil Nas X and his ability to be so comfortable.

Social media was immediately set ablaze. Many wondered whether Lil Nas X is dating the backup dancer or if it was just part of the performance. Either way, fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts and feelings about it.

In true nature, Lil Nas X delivered a high-energy performance. But what really got fans going was the fact that the rapper decided to share a passionate kiss with a backup dancer. Keep in mind, this is something that was only done once before by singer Adam Lambert when he kissed his keyboard player in November of 2019.

Like it or not, Lil Nas X (real name: Montero Lamar Hill) always makes it a point to be true to who he is as a person. And as the first openly gay rapper to achieve great success, the 22-year-old is determined to take his career to the next level. His BET Awards performance was definitely indicative of that fact.

Rapper and reality star Benzino took to Instagram to share his distaste for Lil Nas X’s performance.

Television personality Benzino also penned his feelings about Lil Nas X’s performance. In an Instagram Story (via The Shade Room), Benzino shared his feelings about the performance being uncomfortable and feeling forced upon the public.

“Homie ain’t even hot like that for music anymore anyway,” the rapper wrote. “It’s a shame what all of this is coming to. I wish I had the backing to bring The Source Awards back.”

Benzino’s opinion was met with a lot of people siding with him while others called him out for being a hypocrite. “Disagreeing with the performance does not make him homophobic. Y’all trippin,” one user commented.

“Goofy AF,” another user commented. “So, you’re not upset about Twerkulator, Thot S--t, or even a pregnant woman bouncing her baby bump all over the floor ... but it’s two guys kissing that got you so bothered for your kids?”

i have officially been gay for 2 years wow that was fun what should i do next!? https://t.co/CXrVJ6I85C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 30, 2021 Source: Twitter