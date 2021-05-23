Lil Nas X Reacts After Splitting His Pants Pole-Dancing on ‘SNL’: “OMFG NO”

At first, all went according to plan. SNL host Anya Taylor-Joy introduced Nas X, he appeared on stage in a leather half-top and lace-up leather pants, and he started singing his hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name), ” surrounded by muscular back-up dancers.

Around the 2:20 mark of the performance, however, Nas X starts pole-dancing and splits his pants almost immediately. After dipping low just once, he notices his wardrobe malfunction with an expression of panic, but he gamely finishes the performance with his hand covering his crotch.

Later in the episode, Nas X returned for his second performance of the night, singing his new single “Sun Goes Down” — and without incident this time!