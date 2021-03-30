Lil Nas X's Career Has Blown up and He Has the Net Worth to Prove It

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Nas X is worth $7 million . That's not too shabby for someone in their early 20s. He has also won multiple MTV Video Music Awards and a Country Music Award, which was a surprise but adds to his success nonetheless.

As someone who could have been a one-hit wonder, Lil Nas X went on to release multiple songs after his first hit single, and even headed a Roblox event, not unlike Travis Scott's own Fortnite appearance.