Lil Nas X's Career Has Blown up and He Has the Net Worth to Prove It

Lil Nas X's Career Has Blown up and He Has the Net Worth to Prove ItBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 30 2021, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Thanks to a career that blew up seemingly overnight and never stopped propelling forward, Lil Nas X has garnered success that he may not have thought possible just a few years ago. And now, his fans are super curious about what his net worth might be. As a Grammy-winning artist and someone whose music videos garner millions of views on YouTube overnight, it's no wonder he's such a success.
And with his first video of 2021 for his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Little Nas X has continued to reach his audience and spread a message of inclusion in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. After coming out as gay himself, Lil Nas X has enabled his younger fans to see him as a role model and shining example of embracing who you are. And he's made millions in the process.
What is Lil Nas X's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Nas X is worth $7 million. That's not too shabby for someone in their early 20s. He has also won multiple MTV Video Music Awards and a Country Music Award, which was a surprise but adds to his success nonetheless.
As someone who could have been a one-hit wonder, Lil Nas X went on to release multiple songs after his first hit single, and even headed a Roblox event, not unlike Travis Scott's own Fortnite appearance.
Somehow, though, Lil Nas X has managed to remain mostly grounded. He revealed to Insider that he shared the wealth with his entire family when he started making money.
"What did I do with my first major paycheck? I think I took my family bowling," he said. "Like, everybody. It was a lot of us, not just my immediate family."
me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
He's involved in a Nike lawsuit over his "Satan Shows."
In the aftermath of releasing his music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," in which Lil Nas X performs a lap dance for the Devil, he released a special Nike shoe in collaboration with the company MSCHF. The shoes, which are black and feature a pentagram and red accents, include a drop of human blood in the sole.
Nike has filed a lawsuit against the company, though Lil Nas X himself is not named in it.
Nike's official complaint explains its stance.
"MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike," the company wrote. "In the short time since the announcement of the Satan Shoes, Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism."
Lil Nas X's music has sparked controversy.
The music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" includes scenes of Lil Nas X making out with a serpent, pole dancing in his underwear, and wearing thigh-high boots as he struts through the doors to hell. It's a stark contrast from what many parents see as a kid-friendly music video for his first big hit "Old Town Road."
And parents have taken to Twitter to voice their concern about their children watching Lil Nas X in his newest video. The rapper Joyner Lucas also tweeted about it since he has a child himself, saying, "I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he don't understand 'Old Town Road' is every kid's anthem."
i’ll be honest all this backlash is putting an emotional toll on me. i try to cover it with humor but it’s getting hard. my anxiety is higher than ever and stream call me by your name on all platforms now!— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
Lil Nas X replied that parents made the decision to let their children listen to his music and, because of that, he isn't at fault. He also tweeted that it isn't his responsibility to "cater" to anyone's kids and that, at the end of the day, it's a parent's job to do that.
For Lil Nas X, it's not his responsibility to monitor what children watch, what they listen to, or what they're generally exposed to.