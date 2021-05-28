Bill Cosby's Personal Life Has Changed Drastically Since He Was Arrested

Remarkably enough, Cosby's wife Camille has remained by his side throughout his legal woes, but she apparently hasn't visited him once at any point during his incarceration. This wasn't Camille's decision, however. Cosby has reportedly been adamant that his family not see him as an imprisoned man. According to The Daily Mail , Andrew Wyatt (Cosby's spokesperson) is the only individual who has been allowed to see and speak for Cosby since his arrest.

Andrew told the publication that "[Cosby] feels that when he left home, he left home the day of the sentencing as Bill Cosby, not as NN7687, the number they have given him, and he wants his family to see him in that light not in the light of a prison uniform."

Due to this, none of Cosby's immediate family members have had any face-to-face visits with him. Andrew also noted that longtime friends Quincy Jones and Spike Lee have reached out to Cosby since he was jailed.