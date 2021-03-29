Rapper NLE Choppa Was Just Arrested for Burglary, Gun Possession, and Drug Charges in Florida

While it seemed that NLE Choppa was full speed ahead on his spiritual journey, reports of the rapper’s recent arrest suggest that he may have hit a roadblock. So, is NLE Choppa in jail?

In 2020, NLE Choppa revealed that he was undergoing a full-blown lifestyle transformation. Along with adopting new practices like daily meditation and veganism, the rapper welcomed a daughter and launched his own wellness business offering products like sage, sea moss, and incense.

On March 28, NLE Choppa, born Bryson Potts, was arrested and booked into a Broward County, Fla. jail after he and an associate were seen jumping the fence of a tow yard “via live camera feed.” The rapper told police that he broke into the property to retrieve a watch from a vehicle that was towed during an unrelated incident, but authorities later disclosed that the car in question was not at that particular tow yard.

The rapper was subsequently charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of cannabis, synthetic cannabis, and Xanax. At the time of his arrest, police also found a fully-loaded Glock 27 with an extended magazine and an AK-47 Draco pistol.

Seeing NLE Choppa’s mugshot, which can be found through an inmate search on Broward County Sheriff's Office’s website, was a surprise to many fans, who believed that the rapper was on the path to positivity. The 18-year-old rapper’s arrest comes months after he told fans that he was turning over a new leaf and vowed to stop rapping about violence.

NLE Choppa was arrested last night in Florida. pic.twitter.com/SZFHE7xwGu — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 29, 2021

In September of 2020, the rapper tweeted, “Ion rap bout violence nomo. If you hear it from me it’s a old song I wanna spread positivity and wake people up. I’ll still drop them for y’all tho but just know I’m on to better I’m tryna grow I got more to talk about now.” He added, “Who can’t switch it up? I can rap about more than murder. I’m speaking real from here on out I’m tryna help people through life imma tell you how to. Positive vibes only.”

Since his recent revelation, NLE Choppa has been candid about his struggles with anxiety and depression, even detailing his mental health journey on his most recent album, "Top Shotta," in songs like “Paranoid” and “Depression.” The rapper told GQ, “A lot of my issues started to grow and get stronger, and I just didn’t have time to deal with them the right way because everything in my career was getting so crazy.”

He continued, “I felt like nothing was working. Smoking wasn't working. Drugs weren't the solution. I just had to breathe, find inner peace, practice breathwork, change my thoughts around, all that stuff. Now I know how to focus on my thoughts, and once you do that, you begin to understand that your thoughts and reality are really beautiful.”