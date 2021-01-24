Justin Bieber Looks Back on 2014 Arrest, Says It Wasn’t His “Finest Hour”

Newer fans might not know why Justin Bieber was arrested back in 2014 — or perhaps they didn’t even know that the pop star found himself in handcuffs before he marked the seven-year anniversary of the incident on Instagram.

“Seven years ago today, I was arrested,” Justin wrote on the social media platform on Saturday, Jan. 23, sharing a photo of himself surrounded by cops. Read on for more details from that tumultuous time in the Canadian singer’s life.