OnlyFans Model and Social Media Star Celina Powell Has Been Arrested Again

On her channel, Celina has discussed her arrests over the years, and how her trouble with the law began when she was 16. Her most recent arrest, which took place on March 8, violated the terms of her probation.

YouTuber and OnlyFans personality Celina Powell is, once again, dealing with legal issues. The social media star is known for attention-grabbing stunts, which include alleging that Offset was her baby daddy or that rapper Snoop Dogg cheated on his wife with her.

Why was Celina Powell arrested? The influencer confirmed that she was apprehended by law enforcement agents just a few months after another run-in with the law.

Why was Celina Powell arrested?

An arrest report from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department confirmed that Celina Powell was apprehended on March 8 because she was driving with a suspended license. According to the report, Celina was initially pulled over for failing to use a turning signal. After she received a verbal warning for the action, she was arrested for continuing to drive without a valid license.

In 2019, Celina opened up about her various issues with breaking the law in a vlog. She claimed that she first lost her license after evading the police years back, and that she hasn't been able to get it back due to other parole violations. She confirmed her most recent arrest a day after it happened on her Twitter account. "I went to jail again lmfao," she wrote on March 9.

She had previously been arrested for the same thing on New Year's Eve in 2020. Celina shared a video on her Instagram Stories from the back of a police vehicle on that day. Celina spoke at length about that arrest in a YouTube video posted on Jan. 11. In "To My Unborn Child, I'm Sorry I Failed You..." Celina discussed what happened from her point of view. "As you guys know, on New Year's Eve, I was arrested. I went to jail ... I shouldn't even have been arrested, to be honest," she shared.

Celina Powell got the cell in the cop car (Da Baby Voice) pic.twitter.com/lM3zacSRKN — A-M-P ➐ (@AMP_16Digital) January 1, 2021

Celina said that she was with her on-again-off-again boyfriend at the time. When he asked her to invite a friend over, Celina got upset, and she drove away from his home. That's when she was pulled over. "I watched the [Times Square] ball drop from my jail cell," she said.

She confirmed on Twitter that it wasn't the first time she spent New Year's Eve in a cell. "This was my 3rd year in jail for New Year's Eve smh like damn, can I see the ball drop from my home one time?" she wrote. At that time, her bond was set at $1,500. It's unclear at this time what it was set at for her arrest in March of 2021.