Female Mechanic Fired After Boss Finds Employees Streaming Her OnlyFans at Work

Kirsten Vaughn, 24, was well on her way to becoming the first master technician at the Fort Wayne, Ind., Honda dealership she worked at. Then coworkers discovered her side hustle: an OnlyFans account where she streamed personalized adult content to paying customers. She had alluded to her OF account in one of her Instagram stories, and once coworkers discovered it, they began streaming her videos while at work. That's when the harassment started.

Kirsten's work colleagues would not only constantly bring up her OnlyFans account while on the clock, but they soon began making lewd comments so frequently, that her bosses began to take notice. Once they looked into the matter, Kirsten says that management didn't reprimand the other employees, but instead "blamed" Kirsten for creating an OnlyFans.

"I had a coworker come up to me and ... he was telling me how the salesmen were all huddled up in a group, and that he had come up to the group and they were on an OnlyFans page. And he said that he didn’t know it was me until they passed by a picture of my face and he said, ‘I’ve seen a lot of you,'" Kristen told BuzzFeed. She said two employees were especially fixated on her OnlyFans account.

Source: Instagram

"They literally would not shut up about my page. I begged them to not tell anybody, and they would laugh in my face and say, ‘Ha ha ha, we’re helping you make money, shut up." Kirsten revealed to her managers that she did wear her work uniform in some of the photos on her OnlyFans, and she also uploaded pictures from the dealership's bathroom, but made sure no visible logos or discernible imagery were in the pictures.

Really a shame they had to fire me for having my only fans page, cuz I got down at my dealership.

Here's me doing a complete a/c system replacement due to "black death" pic.twitter.com/zLBlbI5KHZ — Ms Red 🎂 (@vermilionvixxxn) April 20, 2020 Source: Instagram

"If the guys just would’ve watched their porn at home, none of this would’ve happened. But instead of looking at it like, ‘Hey, the guys are kind of creepy,’ it’s, ‘Oh well, you’re the girl that brought this to their attention, and you’re responsible," she continued. Although she was fired from the Don Ayres dealership right around Valentine's Day 2020, it's when she recently tweeted about the circumstances surrounding her firing that the story blew up.

"Really a shame they had to fire me for having my only fans page, cuz I got down at my dealership," Kirsten wrote. Head of human resources for the Honda location, Jason Johnston insists that Kirsten's OnlyFans account wasn't the reason for her termination, but that she had "violated company policy." However, the didn't specify which policy she was specifically found breaching. It also doesn't help the business' claims that Kirsten recorded her meeting with her superiors Jason and John Watkins.

In the clips, John can be heard saying, "If I walked out into the shop and spread a rumor, how other people react to it, that’s their responsibility, but I’m still the one who yelled fire," along with other sound bytes where the two men appear to blame the unwanted attention Kirsten received from her coworkers on the young mechanic, and not her harassers.

"If there were coworkers over there who had access to your page, that might encourage them to approach you with unwanted sexual conduct or comments," Jason can be heard saying in a recording. There's been a huge uptick in OnlyFans account creations in the wake of the coronavirus, where more and more people are considering sex work as a means of supplementing their income until they can get back to their regular employment.

Those with experience as sex workers, like adult film actress Asia Akira, has cautioned those streaming content to services like Snapchat Premium and OnlyFans: "People will find out. Your best friends and your worst enemies will all eventually find out," the actress said. Kirsten's job performance at the Honda dealership was previously praised by higher-ups, who even posting a video to their Facebook page applauding her for her work.

"I was a phenomenal employee with a perfect record that never got in trouble. When I went to work and I was on the clock, I did my job and I was good at it. I was appropriate when I was at work. I wore my uniform. I did what I had to do," Kirsten said. Jason confirmed that Kirsten was a stellar worker: "We think very highly of her," he told BuzzFeed.

Kirsten says that she started her OnlyFans in order to help pay off her student loans, put money toward her mortgage, and help realize her dream of one day owning a race car garage/shop. She also added that she wasn't the only employee with a page on the paid service; another female colleague, Caryn Looper, also received harassment from male coworkers once they discovered her OnlyFans. One employee had groped Caryn's butt after asking what "$20" would get him.

She ultimately quit her job and a police report was filed against the employee for sexual battery in the same day. In her recording with Jason and John, Kirsten referenced the treatment that Caryn had endured at the dealership, to which John responded, "Absolutely! Sexual harassment that you would find personally unwelcome, and that's something I would be concerned about for you."