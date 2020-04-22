John Oliver's Look Has Changed Over the Years, but What Caused the Changes?

While John’s nose may have stayed the same, there are other aspects of the comedian’s appearance that have shifted over the years. One of the most obvious differences is his change in hair style. Early in his time in America, John preferred a floppier, shaggier look. In recent years, though, the host has preferred to keep his hair more tightly trimmed, especially in his time as host of Last Week Tonight.

John has also made changes in the way he dresses, but that might have something to do with his evolving career. On The Daily Show, he typically wore a suit, but his appearance was a little more unkempt than it is today. As host of Last Week Tonight, John‘s suits have gotten more fitted, and his overall look has gotten more suave.