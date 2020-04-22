Ansel Elgort Just Dropped His OnlyFans — Sort of

Remember model Kyla Ward, better known as "The Naked Philanthropist", who sold nude photos to raise money for Australian bushfire relief efforts? She tweeted out in January that she would send a nude photo to anyone who donated at least $10 to the relief efforts and she stayed true to her word, even after she faced backlash for it.

In the model's own words: "My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But f--k it, save the koalas." Just two days after her first tweet, she'd raised $500K.

It looks like Ansel Elgort is taking a page from Kyla's book, at least in part. The actor posted a photo on his Instagram of him completely naked, save for a hand covering his privates. His caption read: "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO."