Aaron's Party Guest List Is Getting Bigger — His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Aaron Carter has had his fair share of tabloid articles and rumors spread about him. From run-ins with the law to coming out as bisexual to his stint on ABC reality show, Dancing With the Stars, Aaron is not one to shy away from the public spotlight. This also includes his romantic relationships. Even in the early 2000s, Aaron was at the center of relationship drama between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

Today, Aaron Carter finds himself at the center of much more serious and life-changing relationship drama. Everybody get ready because Aaron’s party is about to get a little bigger! Aaron Carter, singer, reality TV personality, and former teen heartthrob took to his Instagram Live recently to announce that his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, is pregnant.

Around the same time, they joined social media website OnlyFans, an app that is most popularly used to produce and share adult content for subscribers.

Aaron’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, is a 32-year-old Instagram model with a Bulgarian background. The two went public in January 2019 but soon got more serious when Aaron debuted his new tattoo of Melanie’s name on his face.

Aaron also added that this was the "official announcement" and confirmed, "we're pregnant." Melanie also posted a photo on Instagram on April 21 of the couple kissing with the caption, "love wins.”

Aaron announced on social media that Melanie was pregnant. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” the singer, 32, said via Instagram Live after holding up a positive pregnancy test and asking fans for donations. “I’m going to be a busy father, for sure.”

According to online records, Melanie was booked and later released from jail after posting a portion of her $50,000 bond. While Melanie has remained pretty quiet about the incident, Aaron has been public with his thoughts. "You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly," Aaron tweeted following the alleged incident. "All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future."

According to reports, authorities determined Melanie was the "aggressor" in the fight. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared a photo that read, "tell a lie your ex said and read someone else's comments to see if they've been in similar situations."

The pregnancy news comes just three weeks after the couple briefly broke up over Melanie’s domestic violence arrest. The day after she was taken into police custody, Aaron claimed in a YouTube video that she left him with scratches and bruises. “So sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs,” Carter tweeted, “No one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked [sic] me out…. I’m devastated.”

The couple also had a public fight on Instagram Live.

In March 2020, Aaron Carter went on Instagram Live and can be heard yelling at his girlfriend. In the video, Carter can be heard accusing his girlfriend of having a guy’s number in her phone under a girl’s name. Martin says she’s done with the argument, and Carter agrees after telling her to get out of the house.

Carter then goes into an angry rant to his fans. He said, “You guys have no idea what else happened. Alright? So I will explain it to you, everything that happened. This girl literally took advantage of me. She told her friends, they were like, ‘Oh, I see you’re dating Aaron Carter. Why is that?’ And do you know what she says? ‘He has money. He’s nice. He has money. He’s nice.’ She changed a name and hid it of an older man that she promised to send nudes to a month ago. That’s who she is.”

Source: Getty Images