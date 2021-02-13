Lacey From 'Love After Lockup' Is Using Her Celeb Status to Make $$$

Thanks to Lacey's fame, she's become an entrepreneur who's not working in just one field to make cash. For $25, you can buy a Cameo from her, and Shane will even make an appearance by request. She's also a consultant with Scentsy. Through her custom link , people can shop Scentsy's website like usual, but there's also a section with Lacey's handpicked fragrances. Lacey gets a cut of each sale. A page on Scenty's website says consultants make 20 percent of each sale.

Lacey also has a partnership with Q Sciences, a self-care product company. She gets a cut of every sale made through her custom link.

Like so many others today, Lacey also has an OnlyFans. For less than $20 a month, users can get access to photos and videos of her. Although there is no public content, she lists different kinds of adult content that she has available behind her paywall, which includes full-length videos in 4K and custom content.