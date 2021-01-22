Where Are 'Love After Lockup' Stars Scott and Lindsey Now?

There’s no denying that things between Scott and Downs were toxic. Scott went through Downs' things, which in her eyes, was a total violation of privacy. And of course, she returned the favor by sifting through his things as well. Going tit for tat is definitely a thing for the duo.

Things even went to the next level after Downs discovered that the home Scott claimed he bought for them in Mississippi was a rental. And she found an old phone of his that contained pictures and videos of another woman, which led her to believe that he was being unfaithful. Like we said, the drama never stops.

That said, Scott and Downs are definitely uncoupled. According to TVShowcase, Scott confirmed that he and Downs are no longer an item. In fact, he shares that “he kicked Downs out of the house as soon as filming wrapped.”

“He even had her arrested for destroying his property – including carving the words 'F--k You' in his desk.” Ouch!