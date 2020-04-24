'Life After Lockup' Is Currently Filming a Quarantine Edition

As social distancing measures continue across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a good time to catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of Life After Lockup, a spin-off of WE tv’s Love After Lockup.

The network recently revealed that the reality show will return for a limited series in a different format due to filming restrictions caused by the global health crisis. Here’s what we know about the truncated season they have planned.