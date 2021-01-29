'Love After Lockup' Is as Real as Possible, but It's Heavily Edited

The WE TV series Love After Lockup is all about couples who meet when one of them is behind bars. While it is a more unconventional way of meeting someone, some people believe that the reality TV show isn't so real.

Many reality shows have a bad rep for being scripted for views or for scenes that are done multiple times over to make sure they're just right. Reports say the show is as authentic as possible, but some people think some of the relationships are faked to make the show more interesting.