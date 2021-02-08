DaniLeigh and DaBaby Are Over — Singer Confirms Breakup on Social Media

DaniLeigh and the "Masterpiece" rapper were initially introduced as he was preparing to work on his music video for the song "Bop." At the time, the singer came on to help co-choreograph the video.

Later on, the rapper returned the favor by appearing in her video for the song "Levi High." The two clearly showed that they had chemistry throughout the video and in behind-the-scenes footage. However, the status of their relationship didn't become news until DaBaby's ex-girlfriend and baby mother, Mariah aka Meme, chimed in.

DaniLeigh never really announced that she and DaBaby were actually dating, but Meme exposed the truth via social media. In a series of now deleted screenshots, conversations between DaBaby and DaniLeigh revealed that they were indeed involved with each other. This all came to a head after the singer reportedly stated that she never had anything going on with the rapper.

It made things worse that the rapper looked like he was going back and forth between the ladies.