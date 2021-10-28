DaBaby's First Baby Mama, MeMe, May Be Pregnant Again and Social Media Is in Shambles

There’s no denying that Charlotte rapper DaBaby — born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — delivers feel-good music that always sets the tone for a fun vibe. Following his hit songs, “Bop,” “Rockstar,” and “Crybaby,” which features Megan Thee Stallion, the MC has been well on his way to cementing his place in the hip-hop world.

Aside from the strides DaBaby has made in his career, he has seen a lot of drama in his romantic life. He was once in a serious relationship with his first baby mama, MeMe . However, he has gone on to have relationships and situationships with singer DaniLeigh and other women, many of which have resulted in children. And with MeMe posting a rather questionable video that suggests she may be pregnant again, social media is in shambles. So, how many kids does DaBaby have? Read on to get your answer.

DaBaby has four children with three women.

That’s not your baby, that’s his baby! Over the last few months, speculation has been at an all-time high in regards to DaBaby’s children. While longtime fans of the 29-year-old star are aware of his adorable daughter Serenity, it turns out that he has more than one child.

For starters, the rapper shares two children — stepson Caleb and daughter Serenity — born in 2014 and 2017, respectively, with his baby mama and barber, MeMe. Although Caleb is not DaBaby’s biological son, the rapper makes it a point to be a father figure in his life anyway. Aww!

DaBaby reportedly shares 1-year-old Nova with a woman named Latoia Danet, who goes by @mirrorimageofme on Instagram, per The Rap-Up. If you’ve been keeping up with DaBaby’s love life, the rapper says that Nova was conceived when he and MeMe were on a break.

Lastly, it appears that the rapper is also the father of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter, who she quietly welcomed into the world in Aug. 2021. In a now-deleted post from around that time, DaniLeigh seemingly confirmed that DaBaby is the father of her child. She captioned her post, “DaBiggest,” which is a term the rapper is known to use.

DaniLeigh and MeMe have exchanged words on social media after MeMe exposed her for pursuing DaBaby while she and the artist were in a relationship. DaBaby and DaniLeigh embarked on a short-lived romance that officially started in Nov. 2020 and ended in Feb. 2021.

While rumors have been swirling about their current relationship status, social media sleuths believe that DaniLeigh and the rapper patched up their relationship while she was pregnant, but are not together at this time.

However, fans believe that DaBaby may have yet another child on the way with MeMe. On Oct. 27, 2021, MeMe took to her Instagram stories (as captured by The Shade Room) to share a video of Serenity rubbing her protruding belly. Social media was instantly set ablaze, with fans believing that she may be pregnant.

Not to mention recent photos that DaBaby posted of Serenity and his nephews... “Three pretty daughters, nieces, and nephews to feed. I’m not going out like an idiot. I’m an OG,” he captioned the post.

And since there were rumors circulating that DaBaby might not be the father of DaniLeigh’s child, some fans believe that the third daughter he's referring to is MeMe’s. However, MeMe has yet to confirm or deny whether she is actually expecting.