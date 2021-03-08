Fans Believe That DaniLeigh Is Pregnant After Being Spotted at a Meet and Greet

Another day, another celebrity on baby watch. We can all agree that celebrities have it tough when it comes to dealing with pregnancy. For starters, many women in Hollywood prefer to keep their baby news on the down-low until the right time. And others are constantly the center of baby rumors after a picture or video of them looking a bit more round comes to light.

Keep reading to learn if DaniLeigh is expecting and what social media users have to say about it.

That said, singer DaniLeigh is the latest celebrity tied into the pregnancy rumor mill. And while her and rapper Da Baby split before Valentine's Day, social media users believe that she may be with child. And since she was clearly head over heels for the star, it’s not far-fetched for people to believe that she would want to have a family with him.

IKYFL... is Dani Leigh pregnant or do my eyes deceive me? No wonder she was so obsessed with Da Baby... streets saying his baby mama pregnant too. I guess they having hood twins 🥰🎉🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xp8JxODaIN

After all, it's not news that Meme and DaniLeigh have had words with one another. And while Meme and Da Baby are not back together, the news could impact their relationship.

Some users shared that they’re not surprised seeing that she was so obsessed with the rapper and they think she got pregnant to trap him. Many people pointed out that Da Baby's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter Meme will have a lot to say if it's true.

So naturally, her appearance has led many people to believe that she is expecting. And of course, social media had a lot to say — especially since fans believe that she was and is still obsessed with Da Baby.

Many people are certain that she is with child because of her appearance at a meet and greet. DaniLeigh attended the event wearing a red slip dress, sneakers, and an overcoat. But fans couldn’t help but notice that she looked a little more round in the stomach area.

There’s no denying that DaniLeigh has been a hot topic in the media over the past few months. After her controversial relationship with the “Masterpiece” rapper and social media users blasting her for the insensitive song, “Yellow Bone,” the singer has had a lot to deal with. And now the rumor of her possibly having a bun in the oven has taken over the social media world.

DaniLeigh has been silent about the pregnancy rumors.

While social media has been buzzing nonstop since the release of the video, the singer has been mum on the issue — for now. Earlier in 2021, the singer fired off a series of tweets explaining that she wants to be completely detached from the rapper after receiving so much bad press before, during, and after their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

And while a baby would surely keep the two in each other's lives forever, we doubt that she's actually pregnant. After all, she could have been experiencing bloating or wore a dress that simply highlighted that part of her body. It wouldn't be the first time a celebrity was thought to be pregnant based on what they were wearing or their body shape.

Article continues below advertisement

Not to mention, if she is pregnant, her career could take another hit. She is still in hot water with many people for the “Yellow Bone” song and her lack of understanding about colorism. And since her child with the Baby would be part Black, many people would be interested to see how things will play out.

Plus, it seems as if Da Baby is completely over her and focused on his career and family. So, adding a baby into the equation would only complicate the status of their non-relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Chileeee... If the Dababy really got Dani Leigh pregnant the TL finna go crazy.. I guess she can use her baby as an excuse as to why she can use the N word in her music. — 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐒 🦋 (@WOLFRAE__) March 8, 2021 Source: Twitter

Despite all the chatter, fans should expect the star to speak out about the rumors soon. She has never been too shy to address people online who have had opinions about her former relationship.