DaBaby Missed a Video Apology Deadline That May Have Contributed to His Being Canceled

We can all agree that the past couple of weeks have served Charlotte rapper DaBaby a slice of humble pie. After he made unfavorable comments about HIV and gay men during his set at Rolling Loud Miami 2021, social media was set ablaze. Fans and celebrities alike have been chiming in about their distaste for his comments.

The “Ball If I Want To” rapper has clarified his comments on Instagram and issued two apologies. But, many people believe that his apologies were insincere. As a result, the rapper’s rant continues to be a hot topic. With various festivals removing the star from their lineups amid his apology, people are wondering: Why is DaBaby getting canceled? Read on to get the lowdown.

DaBaby is being canceled because of his behavior after his homophobic rant.

As the saying goes, sometimes it’s best to not fuel the fire. Following DaBaby’s comments at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on July 25, the rapper has been pretty vocal on social media.

Immediately after the incident, DaBaby took to Instagram Stories on July 26 to clarify his statements, but it did more harm than good. He explained that his gay fans were not fazed by his comments and that they haven’t contracted HIV/AIDS because they “aren’t nasty gay [n-words] or junkies.”

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, things quickly went from bad to worse. Many people took his Instagram video as him trying to make excuses for his disrespectful behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Not to mention, when other celebrities like Elton John, Demi Lovato, and Questlove attempted to educate DaBaby on why his comments were offensive, DaBaby appeared to stand by his statement with various posts on social media, and even called some celebrities out.

Article continues below advertisement

Making matters worse, his first apology on July 27, 2021, came off a bit lackluster, as he seemed to brush off the entire incident. Although DaBaby took responsibility for his comments about HIV/AIDS, he made it a point to bring up racism, which many people felt he did to deflect from his rant.

Conversations about DaBaby being canceled have been running rampant ever since and have sparked tons of opinions about cancel culture. Some say that instead of canceling DaBaby, folks should try and educate him instead. On the flip side, others believe that his arrogance is a tell-tale sign that he should be canceled.

Article continues below advertisement