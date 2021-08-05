Donda West's Death Had a Profound Impact on Kanye West's Career

One of the most tragic elements of the loss of Donda has to be the circumstance that brought it about. Per a report from the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Donda died of pre-existing coronary artery disease alongside a slew of post-operative complications; she had had liposuction and mammoplasty done the day prior to her passing.

The terms of Donda's death were undoubtedly devastating to Kanye and all of those who were close to her, but her loss gave way for new legislation to be passed in the state of California preventing similar circumstances from occurring ever again.

Former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took action and signed the "Donda West Law," which made it mandatory for patients to undergo rigorous medical clearance via a thorough physical examination before having any kind of elective cosmetic surgery done.