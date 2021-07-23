Fans Question If Jay-Z Has Converted to Islam After Hearing His Verse on Kanye West's New Album

The two reunited on the final track and seemingly laid feud rumors to rest after the two rappers had a public falling-out.

While fans were excited to hear featured artists on Kanye's latest tracks, such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, and more, listeners were shocked on the final track of "Donda" when Jay-Z' s voice was heard.

Now, fans of the "Empire State of Mind" singer are questioning if Jay-Z is Muslim. Keep reading to find out why.

Fans of the icons were surprised not only by Jay-Z's decision to be featured on the controversial rapper's latest album, but also by what he had to say in his verse.

In Yeezy's final track, "Jail," Jay-Z comes in at verse three and sings: "Made in the image of God, that’s a selfie. Pray five times a day, so many felonies." "Prayer is central to Islamic belief. Muslims are required to pray five times a day, known as Salat," according to an article from The Review of Religions. "The five daily prayers represent our natural states of fear and necessity in life, and the prayers remind us that in every stage, we must turn to God for solace and salvation from our problems."

Therefore, Jay-Z referencing that he "prays five times a day" has many people wondering if he has converted to Islam. "Pray 5 times a day, Jay-Z is a Muslim!" one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Jay-Z loves telling us he’s Muslim lol." Another individual posted, "Jay-Z has been on a Muslim and Christian album. What can’t this man do?" While one fan commented, "Jay-Z is Muslim. Confirmed. Thanks, Kanye and Donda."

In another line of Kanye's new song, Jay-Z raps: "This might be the return of The Throne, Hova and Yeezus like Moses and Jesus." According to WhyIslam.org, "Moses is one of the most revered Prophets in Islam and has the designated title of Kalīm Allah, meaning the one who directly spoke to God." So, is this another example of Jay-Z hinting that he has converted to Islam?

The rapper and his wife — you know, Beyoncé, aka Queen B — are known for being extremely private when it comes to their personal lives. In 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he explained in an interview that was posted on his music streaming service Tidal. Jay-Z named his baby girl after a 13th-century Persian poet and Islamic scholar.