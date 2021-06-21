Roc-a-Fella Records Is Suing Dame Dash, but He Thinks He Hasn't Done Anything Wrong

According to a report initially published by TMZ , Dame allegedly claimed that he had the right to sell Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" album considering his major stake in Roc-a-Fella records. This is something that the label shot down, saying his since-canceled auction violates the terms of his business agreement and that they fear he may attempt to do it again.

In the days since the news of this initially broke, the circumstances have changed, and now Dame is saying that he wasn't attempting to just sell "Reasonable Doubt," but his entire one-third ownership stake in the label.

Jay-Z reportedly tried to buy out Dame's stake in the company back in March of 2021, but Dame shot the offer down as he felt it was too low for him. Now he is entertaining other outside offers, which he says will still be within the legalities of his original agreement with the label.